There has been some recent research from Indiana, Minnesota and North Dakota showing yield reductions where heavy applications of potash (potassium) are made in corn or soybeans. The corn studies showed losses where rates were applied at 200 pounds/acre in the spring, while the soybean losses appeared to be spring application at or shortly after planting.
As Jim Camberato and Shaun Casteel (Purdue Extension Agronomists) point out, there is not a full understanding why this is happening. However, they have some guidance that may help to avoid potential negative effects of potash applications.
