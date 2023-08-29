Event raises $250,000 for Bashor Children's Home

An annual fundraiser for Bashor Children’s Home raised more than $250,000 for local youth. Top voter-getters were both members of the Bashor Children’s Home staff. From left are Bashor CEO Sean McCrindle, winner Marty Blenner, winner Reggie Stetler, and Bashor board members Kayla Niedbala and Phyllis Beyers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.