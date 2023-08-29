Event raises $250,000 for Bashor Children's Home

An annual fundraiser for Bashor Children’s Home raised more than $250,000 for local youth. Top voter-getters were both members of the Bashor Children’s Home staff. From left are Bashor CEO Sean McCrindle, winner Marty Blenner, winner Reggie Stetler, and Bashor board members Kayla Niedbala and Phyllis Beyers.

 Photo provided

ELKHART — More than 300 people turned out Thursday for Bashor Children’s Home’s eighth annual Running with Spoons Celebrity Cook-Off at the RV Hall of Fame in Elkhart.

Attendees came together to savor the culinary creations of local celebrity chefs and to support programs at Bashor Children’s Home.

