ELKHART — Families interested in getting off their devices for a few hours of hands-on fun may wish to consider the E3 Robotics Centers’ annual Stem Fest-themed Fast or Slow, Chemistry Makes It Go!
The event offers more than 20 hands-on activities focusing on chemistry is in everyday life. Youth K-12 may wish to enjoy Chemistry Goes Pop, Silly Safaris, origami, E-Sports Robotics, an Escape Room, CSI activities and a Fish Museum. Other entertainment and fun include a magician, classic cars, music and singing pumpkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.