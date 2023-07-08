I love sentimental sports movies. You know, like “Field of Dreams,” “The Blind Side,” even “Tin Cup.” So “Ted Lasso,” with its gifted cast of misfits and lost souls in the midst of a sport that became dear to me quite a few years ago, became a winner in my book.
When my son was 5, our British neighbor asked my husband to assist him in coaching the boys in the emerging YMCA soccer program. Dick, like Ted, knew little or nothing about this low scoring, running, head banging game so popular in the rest of the world. He watched and learned and then was thrown for a loop when the head coach went back to England. He couldn’t desert these crazy little “futballers,” so he continued with them for years and even coached our daughter’s 12-year-old team, pitting them against each other at practice.
