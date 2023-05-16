Now closed, an iconic tavern lives on in memories

A mural on the east side of the building helped Crimaldi’s stand out. The longtime downtown restaurant and bar has closed following the death of owner Mike Crimaldi.

 Elkhart Truth photo

I always came in the back door, so when I entered the front one I was a bit rattled. Maybe it was because I hadn’t really frequented the bar the last few years or because the food and clientele had changed or I had just moved on to closer places.

It was Wednesday of the week after Mike Crimaldi died and the last week the beloved Crimaldi’s establishment would be open. I smiled at many familiar faces and hugged a few old friends, but I knew I wasn’t quite ready to let it all go.

Yvonne Ransel lives in Bristol and occasionally writes essays for The Elkhart Truth.

