ELKHART — Epic Dance Studio’s holiday show is about more than just dance.
“It’s about celebrating the youth of the program and their hard work to get to where they are today. We should always be striving to be something better than we are today,” studio owner Stephanie Pairitz said.
Epic helps students to do that by offering them an outlet through dance, she said.
“When I taught in the public schools, I was amazed at how many orphans I came across,” Pairitz said. “I wasn’t prepared for it; I thought that most people came from at least one parent homes. On top of that, I noticed how many children were struggling in a traditional academic environment and I know from experience how much the arts can affect a student who is struggling because the arts offer you an outlet. They offer you a challenge, they offer you to be somewhere after school, they offer goals, structure and a home away from home.”
The studio gives out as much as $5,000 in scholarships each month to help children who would otherwise not be able to afford the extracurricular activity.
Epic offers more than just dance for children who attend the studio.
Required community service, teaching opportunities and a code of conduct to remain in the program which encourages at-risk youth to always be their best, its director said.
High schooler Yeshua Hernandez works with both Monger Elementary School’s after school dance program through Epic Dance Studios and Boys & Girls Club’s on-site program. Hernandez also contributed his time to the Riley Children’s Hospital fundraising dance workshop, but before high school, he wasn’t a dancer at all.
“I started because I needed another class to take up my (school) schedule,” Hernandez said, adding he’d hoped it would be an easy A. After school, he’d stay on campus and watch the dance team practice until one day Pairitz told him he should join, and so he did.
The program was originally developed at Concord High School and high-risk students took hold almost immediately. Eventually the program outgrew the school and moved to its current location and where it now teaches children ages three and up.
“A lot of the students that were students of mine are now at the age to teach,” Pairitz said.
Elleann Griffin also helped with the Riley Children’s Hospital fundraising dance workshop and teaches other workshops.
“I got involved because my mom thought it would be cute for me to be in dance,” she said. “I fell in love with it and it became my passion. I fell in love with teaching and mentoring kids almost as much as I love dance. It’s really cool to see (children) fall in love with something that they’re not used to and to build their confidence.”
When Tolson Center closed, Epic Dance Studios helped La Casa to host a summer program; Griffin helped with the program. Much of Hernandez and her outreach are attributed to lessons learned through Epic Dance Studio.
“The thing about Epic’s Code of Conduct is that it’s really about having to maintain that character that not only can you take pride in, but that other people can look toward and try to be,” Hernandez explained. “It’s pushed me toward finding what I want to do in life in general. It’s helped me realize that I want to make the community better around me.”
Griffin explained that in the code of conduct, image is important, even on social media.
“You have to not just be a good person here, but everywhere you go,” she said. “Even at school a lot of us struggle with friendships because at this age people are still trying to find out who were are, but we know we can always come back to the studio and this family to fall back on.”
Volunteer work and outreach are crucial to the Epic Dance Studios curriculum, and attitude is everything.
“Your body can last you for 5, 6, maybe 10 years (as a dancer), but your passion and your drive and the person you’re going to be will last you for your entire life,” Hernandez said. “Here at Epic, we train, we dance, we elevate the body, but our behavior outside the studio and within the studio is based on that code of conduct that builds character. Whether it’s outreach or making sure that we have a good social media presence that represents us to the best of our ability that makes others want to follow our conduct.”
Epic Holidaze will showcase its student material on Thursday night at 7 p.m., at the Lerner Theatre. Using music from Duke Ellington’s “Harlem Nutcracker,” they tell the story of the craziness of the holidays through dance.
“There’s a Black Friday dance and an office party dance, Sugar Plum sneaks is about kids who won’t go to bed and sneak around trying to find their gifts,” Pairitz said. There are also folkloric dances and various styles of dance including hop hop, tap and jazz.
To purchase tickets to the show, visit https://thelerner.com/event/epic-holidaze or contact the box office at (574) 293-4469.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.