Concerts
Blue Gate Theatre:
King’s Brass: 7 p.m. Aug. 1
Ball Brothers: 7 p.m. on Aug. 2
Michael Booth: 7 p.m. Aug. 6
Collingsworth Family: 7 p.m. Aug. 7;1 p.m. Aug. 8; 7 p.m. Aug. 9;1 p.m. Aug. 10
Brian Regan: 8 p.m. Aug. 8
The Blue Gate Theatre is at 175 N. Van Buren St., Shipshewana. Info: 888-447-4725.
The Lerner:
Jo Dee Messina: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3
Jake Shimabukuro: 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 23
Lunchtime Live! Free Concert Featuring Celia Weiss: 11 a.m. Aug. 28
Elkhart Co. Symphony: Pops at the Wellfield: 4 p.m. Sept. 8
The Lerner is at 410 S. Main St., Elkhart. For more Info call 800-294-8223 or visit www.thelerner.com.
Ignition Music Garage:
Warren Dunes, Sham, Dream Eels, Sleepy Jack: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 1
Joe Robinson: 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2
Her Crooket Heart with Rachel Ries (Record Release): 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11.
Chicago Farmer with Band: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16
Ignition Music Garage is at 120 E. Washington St. in Goshen. For more info:Color www.ignitionmusic.net
Events
Wellfiield Bontanical Gardens: Groovin’ in th Gardens- Summer Concert Series: Q Sonics at 7 p.m. Aug. 1. Info: wellfieldgardens.org.
Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department:
Farmers Market: featuring artisanal crafters and local farmers at NIBCO/Kardzhali Park, 303 NIBCO Parkway, Elkhart: 8 a.m. to noon to Aug. 31.
Ruthmere Museum: “Coffee ont he Piazza” will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 3 at Ruthmere, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart.
Museums / Exhibits
Midwest Museum of Art:
Prints & Drawings from the Permanent Collection: A Spotlight Exhibit through Sept. 29, 2019
This spotlight exhibit features 30 never-before-seen works from the museum’s permanent collection. The artwork included in this exhibit ranges from representational to abstract. This exhibit will conclude on Sept. 29, 2019.
Noon Time Talk: part of an ongoing series of educational discussions and films held every Thursday at the Midwest Museum of American Art.
Admission: $5. MMAA Members Admitted Free.
The museum, 429 S. Main St., Elkhart is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, $8 for students, $15 for family.
Goshen College:
“Here and There: Large Scale and Intimate Views in Photography” from the collection of Rick and Cindy Burns on display at the Goshen College Musi Center’s Hersberger Art Gallery through Sept. 15. Free and open to the public.
Theater
Round Barn Theatre: “Big River: The Adventures of Huckelberry Finn” runs through Aug. 24 a the Round Barn Theatre.
Info: 800-800-4942, ext. 2 or AmishAcres.com.
Nightlife
Between The Buns: Open Mic Night with Ground Control: 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the restaurant, 1720 Lincolnway W., Osceola.
Jimmy Squids Hideout: Taco and Karaoke Tuesdays, 6 to 10 p.m., 705 C.R. 6, Elkhart.
