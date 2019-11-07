Concerts
Blue Gate Theatre:
Chuck Wagon Gang: 7 p.m. Nov. 8
Randy Rogers Band: 7 p.m. Nov. 8
Southern Raised Christmas: 7 p.m. Nov. 11 to Nov. 16
Country Gold: with Leroy Van Dyke, Dallas Wayne, Leona Williams, Darrell McCall and Narvel Felts: 8 p.m. Nov. 14
The Texas Tenors: 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. Nov. 15
The Blue Gate Theatre: is at 175 N. Van Buren St., Shipshewana. Info:888-447-4725.
The Lerner:
Pulse FM’s 7th Annual Polar Express Night: 7 p.m. Nov. 8
Jay Owenhouse — The Authentic Illusionist: 8 p.m. Nov. 15
“Frozen Jr.”: 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Nov. 23
Kimball Organ Series: “Sherlock, Jr.”: 3 p.m. Nov. 24
Free Movie: “Elf”: 11 a.m. Nov. 27
The Lerner: is at 410 S. Main St., Elkhart. For more Info call 800-294-8223 or visit www.thelerner.com.
Ignition Music Garage:
The Broken Lifters Live Album Recording Event with special guests Paul Erdman: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9
Year of the DOGMA with special guests HARD HOME, DEAF EAR, DIRT NAP DOGMA, FORCED-OUT, LOUISIANA LOT LIZARDS: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22
Tis The Season: Community Holiday Concert & Benefit for the Window: 6 p.m. Dec. 1
Bailey Williams, Scuttlebuggs & Michael Harold Doty: 8 p.m. Dec. 7
Ignition Music Garage: is at 120 E. Washington St. in Goshen. For more info: Color Color www.ignitionmusic.net
Goshen College: Performing Arts Series: Seraphic Fire: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at Goshen College Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall. Information: boxoffice@goshen.edu or 574-535-7566
Events
Goshen College: Choirs and Orchestra combined in concert in Sauder Concert Hall: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9. Information: goshen.edu/tickets
Museums / Exhibits
Midwest Museum of Art:
The 41st Elkhart Juried Regional Exhibition a major survey of current trends by artists for 20 northern Indiana counties and four southern Michigan counties. The exhibition features 147 works of art by 121 artists. The exhibition will be on view at the Midwest Museum of Art through Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Noon Time Talk: Part of an ongoing series of educational discussions and films held every Thursday at the Midwest Museum of American Art.
Admission $5. MMAA Members Admitted Free.
The museum, 429 S. Main St., Elkhart is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, $8 for students, $15 for family.
Theater
Round Barn Theatre: Neil Simon’s Comedy “The Sunshine Boys” at the Round Barn Theatre. Info: 800-800-4942, ext. 2 or AmishAcres.com.
Nightlife
Between The Buns: Open Mic Night with Ground Control: 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the restaurant, 1720 Lincolnway W., Osceola.
Jimmy Squids Hideout: Taco and Karaoke Tuesdays, 6 to 10 p.m., 705 C.R. 6, Elkhart.
