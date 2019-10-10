Concerts
Blue Gate Theatre:
Triumphant Quartet: 8 p.m. Oct. 10
Tusk- The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute: 8 p.m. Oct. 11
Natalie Grant: 8 p.m. Oct. 12
McKameys (Farewell Concert): 7 p.m. Oct. 18
Kenny G: 8 p.m. Oct. 18
The Blue Gate Theatre: is at 175 N. Van Buren St., Shipshewana. Info:888-447-4725.
The Lerner:
“Goodnight & God Bless: The Red Skelton Story”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and Oct. 12 and 3 p.m. Oct. 13
Larger Than Life: The Ultimate BoyBand Tribute: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19
Purdue Varsity Glee Club and the Jimtown High School Choir: 2:30 p.m. Oct. 20
The 8th Annual Choral Tapestry: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27
The Lerner: is at 410 S. Main St., Elkhart. For more Info call 800-294-8223 or visit www.thelerner.com.
Ignition Music Garage:
Metal Night Lenore Cult: One Night Stand with special guests Andor Florstorm, the Green Leaves, Gunhands McBuzzsaw, Forced Out: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11
The Bros. Landreth: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13
The Steel Wheels with special guests Miss Tess: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20
The Main Squeeze Halloween Costume Bash with special guests Caverns: 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26
Ignition Music Garage: is at 120 E. Washington St. in Goshen. For more info: Color Color www.ignitionmusic.net
Goshen College: Treble Fest Concert: 7:30 p.m. Music Center, Sauder Concert Hall, Goshen College. Info: goshen.edu/tickets.
Events
Wellfield Bontanical Gardens: Monsters in the Gardens from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Info: wellfieldgardens.org.
Ruthmere Museum: Fall Concert Series featuring Yixiang Hou, winner of the museum’s Beardsley Piano Prize Competition, at 7 p.m. Oct. 10. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets for the series are $40 per seat. Single concert Ruthmere members $25 per seat. Information: 574-264-0330, ext, 104.
Crystal Valley Concert Series: Featuring pianist Alexander Korsantia presenting a program of Chopin and Schubert at 3 p.m. Oct. 13 at First United Methodist Church, 720 S. Main St., Middlebury. Korsantia teaches at the New England Conservatory of Music and was previously professor of piano at IUSB. In 1995, he won the Arthur Rubinstein piano competition and he has appeared in recitals and concerts with major symphonies throughout the world. Information: www.crystalvalleyconcert.com.
Museums / Exhibits
Midwest Museum of Art:
James Willie Faust: The geometric Edge of Nature
Noon Time Talk: Part of an ongoing series of educational discussions and films held every Thursday at the Midwest Museum of American Art.
Admission $5. MMAA Members Admitted Free.
The museum, 429 S. Main St., Elkhart is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, $8 for students, $15 for family.
Theater
Round Barn Theatre: Neil Simon’s Comedy “The Sunshine Boys” at the Round Barn Theatre. Info: 800-800-4942, ext. 2 or AmishAcres.com.
Nightlife
Between The Buns: Open Mic Night with Ground Control: 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the restaurant, 1720 Lincolnway W., Osceola.
Jimmy Squids Hideout: Taco and Karaoke Tuesdays, 6 to 10 p.m., 705 C.R. 6, Elkhart.
