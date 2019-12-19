Concerts
Blue Gate Theatre:
Shipshewana’s Majestic Noel: Dec. 13 to Dec. 21
New Years Eve: The Singing Contractors, John Schmid & Jimmy Travis: Dec. 31
“The Heart Behind the Music: Songwriter’s Showcase starring Mo Pitney, John Ford and Lenny LeBlanc: 7 p.m. Jan. 3
David Pendleton: 7 p.m. Jan. 4
The Blue Gate Theatre: is at 175 N. Van Buren St., Shipshewana. Info:888-447-4725.
The Lerner:
Dwight Yoakam: 8 p.m. Jan. 19
“Celebrating Music in Our Schools” : 4 p.m. Jan. 26
Kimball Organ Series: Our Hospitality: 7 p.m. Feb. 6
The Lerner: is at 410 S. Main St., Elkhart. For more Info call 800-294-8223 or visit www.thelerner.com.
Ignition Music Garage:
Metal Night! Gunhands Mc Buzzsaw EP Release plus Lenore Cult, Hardhome, The Cambion: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 21
The Go Rounds with special guests Cass Vi & Immigrants: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27
New Years Eve Dance Party 2020: 9 p.m. Dec. 31
The Brothers Footman, Tumbleweed Jumpters & Ember Jar: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18
Ignition Music Garage: is at 120 E. Washington St. in Goshen. For more info: Color Color www.ignitionmusic.net
Events
Wellfield Botanic Gardens: Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights through Dec. 31, open Tuesday through Sunday noon to 5 p.m., closed on Mondays. Located at 1011 N. Main St., Elkhart.
Ruthmere’s “Christmas by Design”: showcasing nine of Elkhart County’s local artists who have decorated a room at Ruthmere Mansion, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart. Holiday Tours through Dec. 29. Tours on the hour 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday.
Museums / Exhibits
Midwest Museum of Art: The 41st Elkhart Juried Regional Exhibition a major survey of current trends by artists for 20 northern Indiana counties and four southern Michigan counties. The exhibition features 147 works of art by 121 artists. The exhibition will be on view at the Midwest Museum of Art through Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Noon Time Talk: Part of an ongoing series of educational discussions and films held every Thursday at the Midwest Museum of American Art.
Admission $5. MMAA Members Admitted Free.
The museum, 429 S. Main St., Elkhart: is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, $8 for students, $15 for family.
Theater
Round Barn Theatre: “Beauty & The Beast” at the Round Barn Theatre. Info: 800-800-4942, ext. 2 or AmishAcres.com.
Nightlife
Between The Buns: Open Mic Night with Ground Control: 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the restaurant, 1720 Lincolnway W., Osceola.
Five Star Dive Bar: Open Mic Night. 4-8 p.m. every Sunday.
