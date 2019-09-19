Concerts
Blue Gate Theatre:
The Drifters, The Platters & Cornell Gunter’s Coasters: 8 p.m. Sept. 19
Dailey & Vincent- Country & Statler Tribute: 8 p.m. Sept. 20
Get the Led Out- Celebration Of ‘The Mighty Zep’ : 8 p.m. Sept. 21
Bontrager Family: 7 p.m. Sept. 24
Rhonda Vincent: 7 p.m. Sept. 27
The Blue Gate Theatre: is at 175 N. Van Buren St., Shipshewana. Info:888-447-4725.
The Lerner:
2019 Kimball Organ Series: 7 p.m. Sept. 19
Lunchtime Live! Free Concert featuring Julia James: 11 a.m. Sept. 25
Dionne Warwick: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 4
“Goodnight & God Bless: The Red Skelton Story”: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11
The Lerner: is at 410 S. Main St., Elkhart. For more Info call 800-294-8223 or visit www.thelerner.com.
Ignition Music Garage:
The Way Down Wanders with special guests Christian Wargo of The Fleet Foxes: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19
Nick Moss Band ft. Dennis Gruenling: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 27
Metal Night Lenore Cult, One Night Stand with special guests Andor Florstorm, the Green Leaves, Gunhands McBuzzsaw, Forced Out: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 11
The Bros. Landreth: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13
Ignition Music Garage: is at 120 E. Washington St. in Goshen. For more info: Color Color www.ignitionmusic.net
Goshen Brewing Co: 315 W. Washington St., Strand of Oaks. Venue opens at 5 p.m. supporting acts Frankie Lee, The Claudettes and James & The Drifters. Information: goshenbrewing.com.
Events
Wellfield Bontanical Gardens: Scarecrow Picnic from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 22. Preregistration required. Info: wellfieldgardens.org.
Ruthemere: Tuesday’s Teas @ 2 Sept. 24 in Ruthmere’s garden, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart. Bring your favorite tea cup or borrow one. Light tea foods will be served. Cost is $10 per person. Register at www.Ruthmere.org.
Elkhart Parks Department:
Elkhart Farmers Market, 303 NIBCO Parkway, runs to Sept. 28.
The last of the Summer Chill will be from 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20, at 303 NIBCO Parkway, with Ginger and her baked goods.
Drive In movie at Ideal Beach Oct. 5, gates open at 6 p.m. move at 7 p.m. “Hocus Pocus.” Event is free.
Museums / Exhibits
Midwest Museum of Art:
Prints & Drawings from the Permanent Collection: A Spotlight Exhibit through Sept. 29, 2019
This spotlight exhibit: features 30 never-before-seen works from the museum’s permanent collection. The artwork included in this exhibit ranges from representational to abstract. This exhibit will conclude on Sept. 29, 2019.
James Willie Faust: The geometric Edge of Nature through Sept. 28.
Noon Time Talk: part of an ongoing series of educational discussions and films held every Thursday at the Midwest Museum of American Art.
Admission: $5. MMAA Members Admitted Free.
The museum, 429 S. Main St., Elkhart is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, $8 for students, $15 for family.
Theater
Goshen College: “Working Between the Lines” : 8 p.m. Oct. 4 at Goshen College. Information: GoodofGoshen.com/events.
Round Barn Theatre: “Anne of Green Gables” at the Round Barn Theatre. Info: 800-800-4942, ext. 2 or AmishAcres.com.
Nightlife
Between The Buns: Open Mic Night with Ground Control: 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the restaurant, 1720 Lincolnway W., Osceola.
Jimmy Squids Hideout: Taco and Karaoke Tuesdays, 6 to 10 p.m., 705 C.R. 6, Elkhart.
