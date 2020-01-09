Concerts
Blue Gate Theatre
Booth Brothers: 7 p.m. Jan. 10, 2 p.m. Jan. 11
Billy Dean: 7 p.m. Jan. 17
The Talleys: 7 p.m. Jan. 18
Doug Stone: 7 p.m. Jan. 24
The Blue Gate Theatre is at 175 N. Van Buren St., Shipshewana. Info: 888-447-4725.
The Lerner
Dwight Yoakam: 8 p.m. Jan. 19
“Celebrating Music in Our Schools”: 4 p.m. Jan. 26
Kimball Organ Series: Our Hospitality: 7 p.m. Feb. 6
Ron White: 8 p.m. Feb. 20
The Lerner is at 410 S. Main St., Elkhart. For more info call 800-294-8223 or visit www.thelerner.com.
Ignition Music Garage
The Brothers Footman, Tumbleweed Jumpters & Ember Jar: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18
2020 Ignition Throw Down! Metal Night!: 7 p.m. Jan. 25
Lera Lynn: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30
Frank Vignola: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15
Ignition Music Garage is at 120 E. Washington St. in Goshen. For more info: Color Color www.ignitionmusic.net
Events
Wellfield Botanic Gardens: National Squirrel Appreciation Day. Join on Facebook for an interactive day of trivia, fun facts and other squirrel-related antics from dawn until dusk, celebrating furry friends. Located at 1011 N. Main St., Elkhart.
Goshen College: Performing Artist Series Concert: The Wallin’ Jennys: 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall. Info: boxoffice@goshen.edu or 574-535-7566.
Museums / Exhibits
Viktoras Petravicius: Master of the Monoprint, Jan. 9 to March 1
Modernists & Expressions of the Psychic Landscape (A Spotlight Exhibit): Jan. 10 to Sept. 25
Noon Time Talk: Part of an ongoing series of educational discussions and films held every Thursday at the Midwest Museum of American Art.
Admission $5. MMAA members admitted free.
The museum, 429 S. Main St., Elkhart, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, $8 for students, $15 for family.
Theater
Round Barn Theatre: “Beauty & The Beast” at the Round Barn Theatre. Info: 800-800-4942, ext. 2 or AmishAcres.com.
Nightlife
Between The Buns: Open Mic Night with Ground Control: 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the restaurant, 1720 Lincolnway W., Osceola.
Five Star Dive Bar: Open Mic Night. 4 to 8 p.m. every Sunday.
