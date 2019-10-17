Concerts
Blue Gate Theatre
McKameys (Farewell Concert):: 7 p.m. Oct. 18
Kenny G: 8 p.m. Oct. 18
Oak Ridge Boys: 1 and 8 p.m. Oct. 19
Booth Brothers: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23-24
Tracy Byrd: 8 p.m. Oct. 25
Righteous Brothers: 8 p.m. Oct. 26
The Blue Gate Theatre: is at 175 N. Van Buren St., Shipshewana. Info:888-447-4725.
The Lerner
Larger Than Life: The Ultimate Boy Band Tribute: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19
Purdue Varsity Glee Club and the Jimtown High School Choir: 2:30 p.m. Oct. 20
The 8th Annual Choral Tapestry: 3:30 p.m. Oct. 27
Lunchtime Live! Free Concert Featuring Celia Weiss: 11 a.m. Oct. 30
The Lerner: is at 410 S. Main St., Elkhart. For more Info call 800-294-8223 or visit www.thelerner.com.
Ignition Music Garage
The Steel Wheels with special guests Miss Tess: 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20
The Main Squeeze Halloween Costume Bash with special guests Caverns: 8:30 p.m. Oct. 26
Tales From the Pit Metal Halloween Bash: 9 p.m. Nov. 1
The Broken Lifters Live Album Recording Event with special guests Paul Erdman: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 9
Ignition Music Garage: is at 120 E. Washington St. in Goshen. For more info: Color Color www.ignitionmusic.net
Goshen College: Treble Fest Concert: 7:30 p.m. Music Center, Sauder Concert Hall, Goshen College. Info: goshen.edu/tickets.
Events
Wellfield Bontanical Gardens: Monsters in the Gardens from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19. Info: wellfieldgardens.org.
Goshen College: Rieth Recital Series — Violinist Solomia Soroka and Pianist Arthur Greene at 4 p.m. Oct. 27. Information: boxoffice@goshen.edu or 574-535-7566.
Museums / Exhibits
Midwest Museum of Art
The 41st Elkhart Juried Regional Exhibition a major survey of current trends by artists for 20 northern Indiana counties and four southern Michigan counties. The exhibition features 147 works of art by 121 artists. The exhibition will be on view at the Midwest Museum of Art through Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Noon Time Talk: Part of an ongoing series of educational discussions and films held every Thursday at the Midwest Museum of American Art.
Admission $5. MMAA Members Admitted Free.
The museum, 429 S. Main St., Elkhart is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, $8 for students, $15 for family.
Theater
Round Barn Theatre: Neil Simon’s Comedy “The Sunshine Boys” at the Round Barn Theatre. Info: 800-800-4942, ext. 2 or AmishAcres.com.
Nightlife
Between The Buns: Open Mic Night with Ground Control: 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the restaurant, 1720 Lincolnway W., Osceola.
Jimmy Squids Hideout: Taco and Karaoke Tuesdays, 6 to 10 p.m., 705 C.R. 6, Elkhart.
