Concerts
Blue Gate Theatre:
Stayin’ Alive - BeeGees Tribute: 8 p.m. Sept. 5
Jimmy Fortune: 7 p.m. Sept. 6
Neal McCoy: 8 p.m. Sept. 6
Sadie Robertson with special guest Hollyn: 8 p.m. Sept. 7
Lettermen: 8 p.m. Sept. 12
Trace Adkins: Don’t Stop Tour 2019: 8 p.m. Sept. 13
The Blue Gate Theatre: is at 175 N. Van Buren St., Shipshewana. Info:888-447-4725.
The Lerner:
Elkhart Co. Symphony: Pops at the Wellfield: 4 p.m. Sept. 8
Lorrie Morgan: 8 p.m. Sept. 14
2019 Kimball Organ Series: 7 p.m. Sept. 19
Lunchtime Live! Free Concert featuring Julia James: 11 a.m. Sept. 25
The Lerner: is at 410 S. Main St., Elkhart. For more Info call 800-294-8223 or visit www.thelerner.com.
Ignition Music Garage:
Fareed Haque and the Flat Earth First Friday Concert: 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6
Deadboys Album release show Metal Series: 8:30 p.m. Sept. 7
Thunder and Rain with special guests McLane & Co.: 7 p.m. Sept. 12
Emi Sunshine and the Rain: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13
Ignition Music Garage: is at 120 E. Washington St. in Goshen. For more info: Color Color www.ignitionmusic.net
Goshen College: Mariachi Herencia de Mexico: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 13 at Music Center Sauder Concert Hall. Info: goshen.edu/tickets or 574-535-7566.
Events
Wellfield Bontanical Gardens: Scarecrow Picnic from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 22. Preregistration required. Info: wellfieldgardens.org.
Elkhart County Symphony: Pops Concert at 4 p.m. Sept. 8 at Wellfield Bontanic Gardens, 1011 N. Main St.,Elkhart. Tickets at www.thelerner.com or 574-293-4469 or elkhartsymphony.org.
Goshen Painters Guild: Goshen Painters’Guild will exhibit art work at two venues at the city-wide “Arts on the Millrace” event from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, along the city’s historic waterway.
Following their tradition of the last three years, several Guild members will show and offer for sale paintings, cards, and other painted objects in the Powerhouse Building on the Millrace Canal at Third and Washington streets.
Museums / Exhibits
Midwest Museum of Art:
Prints & Drawings from the Permanent Collection: A Spotlight Exhibit through Sept. 29, 2019
This spotlight exhibit: features 30 never-before-seen works from the museum’s permanent collection. The artwork included in this exhibit ranges from representational to abstract. This exhibit will conclude on Sept. 29, 2019.
Noon Time Talk: part of an ongoing series of educational discussions and films held every Thursday at the Midwest Museum of American Art.
Admission: $5. MMAA Members Admitted Free.
The museum, 429 S. Main St., Elkhart is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, $8 for students, $15 for family.
Goshen College
“Here and There: Large Scale and Intimate Views in Photography” from the collection of Rick and Cindy Burns on display at the Goshen College Music Center’s Hersberger Art Gallery through Sept. 15. Free and open to the public.
Theater
Round Barn Theatre: “Anne of Green Gables” at the Round Barn Theatre. Info: 800-800-4942, ext. 2 or AmishAcres.com.
Nightlife
Between The Buns: Open Mic Night with Ground Control: 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the restaurant, 1720 Lincolnway W., Osceola.
Jimmy Squids Hideout: Taco and Karaoke Tuesdays, 6 to 10 p.m., 705 C.R. 6, Elkhart.
