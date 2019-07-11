Concerts
Blue Gate Theatre:
Jim Brady Trio: 7 p.m. July 11
Mark Trammel Quartet: 7 p.m. July 12
Lynda Randle: 2 p.m. July 13
Everly Brothers Experience (Tribute): 7 p.m. July 18 and 19
New Speer Family: 1 p.m. July 20
The Blue Gate Theatre is at 175 N. Van Buren St., Shipshewana. Info: 888-447-4725.
The Lerner:
“Footloose The Musical” 7: 30 p.m. July 12-13 and 3 p.m. July 14
Lunchtime Live! Free Concert featuring GOPROV : 11 a.m. July 24
Jo Dee Messina: 7:30 p.m. Aug. 3
The Lerner is at 410 S. Main St., Elkhart. For more Info call 800-294-8223 or visit www.thelerner.com.
Ignition Music Garage:
Open Mic Night every Thursday: 7 p.m.
Metal Beach Bash! Beyond the Fathoms EP Release: 7:30 p.m. July 12
Kansas Bible Company with special guests The Cowboys: 7:30 p.m. July 23
Paul Thorn: 7 p.m. July 30
Ignition Music Garage is at 120 E. Washington St. in Goshen. For more info: www.ignitionmusic.net
Events
Wellfiield Bontanical Gardens: Groovin’ in th Gardens- Summer Concert Series: Small Paul and the Remnants will be at 7 p.m. July 11. Info: wellfieldgardens.org.
Elkhart Parks & Recreation Department:
Farmers Market: featuring artisanal crafters and local farmers at NIBCO/Kardzhali Park, 303 NIBCO Parkway, Elkhart: 8 a.m. to noon to Aug. 31.
Summer Chill Concert Series: Presented by NIBCO featuring Autofest/Downtown Cruise Hideous Business from 7 to 9 p.m. July 19 at the NIBCO Water and Ice Park. Free live music, food and drink vendors, splash pad for families sponsored by the Elkhart County Foundation and the Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department.
Ruthmere Museum: “Coffee ont he Piazza” will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 13 at Ruthmere, 302 E. Beardsley Ave., Elkhart.
Museums/Exhibits
Midwest Museum of Art:
Prints & Drawings from the Permanent Collection: A Spotlight Exhibit through Sept. 29, 2019
This spotlight exhibit features 30 never-before-seen works from the museum’s permanent collection. The artwork included in this exhibit ranges from representational to abstract. This exhibit will conclude on Sept. 29, 2019.
Noon Time Talk: part of an ongoing series of educational discussions and films held every Thursday at the Midwest Museum of American Art.
Admission: $5. MMAA Members Admitted Free.
The museum, 429 S. Main St., Elkhart is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, $8 for students, $15 for family.
Goshen College:
“Here and There: Large Scale and Intimate Views in Photography” from the collection of Rick and Cindy Burns on display at the Goshen College Musi Center’s Hersberger Art Gallery through Sept. 15. Free and open to the public.
Theater
Elkhart Civic Theatre: “The Music Man” at 7:30 p.m. July 12-13 and 3 p.m. July 13-14 at Umble Center, Goshen College, Goshen. Info: elkhartcivictheatre.org/tickets or 574-848-4116 Monday to Friday from 1 to 5:30 p.m.
Round Barn Theatre:
“Freaky Friday” runs through July 14 at the Round Barn Theatre at Amish Acres, Nappanee.
“Big River: The Adventures of Huckelberry Finn” runs through Aug. 24 a the Round Barn Theatre.
Info: 800-800-4942, ext. 2 or AmishAcres.com.
Nightlife
Between The Buns: Open Mic Night with Ground Control: 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the restaurant, 1720 Lincolnway W., Osceola.
Jimmy Squids Hideout: Taco and Karaoke Tuesdays, 6 to 10 p.m., 705 C.R. 6, Elkhart.
