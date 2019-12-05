Concerts
Blue Gate Theatre:
Phillips Craig & Dean Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 5
Collingsworth Christmas: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6
Daniel O’ Donnell Christmas and More: Dec. 7 to Dec. 14
Shipshewana’s Majestic Noel: Dec. 13 to Dec. 21
The Blue Gate Theatre: is at 175 N. Van Buren St., Shipshewana. Info:888-447-4725.
The Lerner:
“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”: 8 p.m. Dec. 7
Elkhart Municipal Band Free Holiday Concert: 2:30 p.m. Dec. 8
“Meet Me In St. Louis” : 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13-14 and 3 p.m. Dec. 15
Lunchtime Live! Free Movie “It’s A Wonderful Life”: 11 a.m. Dec. 18
The Lerner: is at 410 S. Main St., Elkhart. For more Info call 800-294-8223 or visit www.thelerner.com.
Ignition Music Garage:
Bailey Williams, Scuttlebuggs & Michael Harold Doty: 8 p.m. Dec. 7
Metal Night! Gunhands Mc Buzzsaw EP Release plus Lenore Cult, Hardhome, The Cambion: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 21
The Go Rounds with special guests Cass Vi & Immigrants: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 27
New Years Eve Dance Party 2020: 9 a.m. Dec. 31
Ignition Music Garage: is at 120 E. Washington St. in Goshen. For more info: Color Color www.ignitionmusic.net
Goshen College: Performing Arts Series Concert: Vienna Boys Choir: Christmas in Vienna at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 at Music Center’s Sauder Concert Hall. Information: goshen.edu/tickets or 574-535-7566
Events
Wellfield Bontanic Gardens: Winter Wonderland Holiday Lights through Dec. 31, open Tuesday through Sunday noon to 5 p.m., closed on Mondays. Located at 1011 N. Main St., Elkhart.
Goshen College: Sauder Concert Hall: Sing-a-Long of Handel’s Messiah favorite choruses. Backed by the Maple City Community Orchestra and supported by voices from St. Joseph Valley Camerata. Doors open at 7 p.m. Dec. 14. Concert starts at 7:30 p.m. Free and open to the public.
Museums / Exhibits
Midwest Museum of Art: The 41st Elkhart Juried Regional Exhibition a major survey of current trends by artists for 20 northern Indiana counties and four southern Michigan counties. The exhibition features 147 works of art by 121 artists. The exhibition will be on view at the Midwest Museum of Art through Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Noon Time Talk: Part of an ongoing series of educational discussions and films held every Thursday at the Midwest Museum of American Art.
Admission $5. MMAA Members Admitted Free.
The museum, 429 S. Main St., Elkhart is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; and from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for senior citizens, $8 for students, $15 for family.
Theater
Round Barn Theatre: “Beauty & The Beast” at the Round Barn Theatre. Info: 800-800-4942, ext. 2 or AmishAcres.com.
Nightlife
Between The Buns: Open Mic Night with Ground Control: 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the restaurant, 1720 Lincolnway W., Osceola.
Jimmy Squids Hideout: Taco and Karaoke Tuesdays, 6 to 10 p.m., 705 C.R. 6, Elkhart.
