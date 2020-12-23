Elkhart Civic Theatre’s 2018 production of "It’s a Wonderful Life," a live radio play, will be rebroadcast at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve on WVPE Radio 88.1. The cast, from left (front row) are: Marla Miller, Brent Graber, Jenny DeDario and Trish Habegger. In the second row are: Carl Wiesinger, Jeff Tryka, Cam Ponce, Michelle Oyer, Taylor Jones, Mark Moyer, Doug Leinbach and Dean Whitlock.
BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre, in cooperation with WVPE Radio 88.1, will present a rebroadcast of its production of "It’s a Wonderful Life," a radio program adapted by Joe Landry. The show will air at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve on WVPE.
Originally broadcast over the holidays and performed in front of a live audience in 2018, the show is a play-within-a-play that takes place in a small-town 1940s radio studio, with radio personalities taking on the roles in "It’s a Wonderful Life." True to form, the performance includes sound effects specialists who create unique sound effects onstage, in keeping with the spirit of old-time radio.
