GOSHEN — The Emma Schrock painting “Airing the Quilts” is the focal point of a unique quilt that will be featured at this year’s Michiana Mennonite Relief Sale Quilt Auction along with approximately 300 other designs.
The auction will be held Saturday at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds.
The “Airing the Quilts” king/queen-size quilt was designed by Robert Hershberger and Ellie Burton, using the Schrock painting as the featured illustration in the center of the quilt. The brother/sister team digitally photographed the painting and had it printed in England on fabric. The two then spent the year picking coordinating colors and accompanying fabrics, and Burton pieced and quilted the item to feature the “Airing the Quilts” as the centerpiece.
Born in Wakarusa, Schrock grew up in the Old Order Mennonite Community, and painted pictures depicting scenes of typical conservative communities: one-room schools, barn raisings and quilting activities. Born with a physical disability that removed some options for schooling and making a living, Schrock began painting at age 40, and was allowed by the community to paint and sell her pieces to make a living.
The majority of her pictures were painted in a small room off her mother’s kitchen. Her work is mostly original paintings with some prints and greeting cards and is now widely sought after by collectors. Schrock died in 1991.
Herschberger and Burton said they hope the quilt will find a home with a person who appreciates Schrock’s work. They said they’re also hoping to a raise a good sum for the relief auction.
More information about the quilt is available from Helen Glick at Helenliechtyglick@yahoo.com. Information about the other quilts is available at Michiana Mennonite Relief Sale Quilt Auction at www.mennonitesale.org/auctions.
