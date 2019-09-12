Emi Sunshine on stage at Ignition Music Garage

GOSHEN — Teenage country music entertainer EmiSunshine will bring a taste of Tennessee to Northeast Indiana on Friday, Sept. 13, with an all-ages concert at Ignition Music Garage in Goshen.
EmiSunshine, now 15, has been attracting national attention since she was 9 years old, with appearances on “The Today Show,” NBC’s “Little Big Shots,” “Pickler & Ben,” and elsewhere, including 14 performances at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, as well as performances at major festivals like CMA Fest and MerleFest.
Known for her ukulele-playing, mature lyrics and diverse song topics, EmiSunshine’s has been praised by such luminaries as Loretta Lynn, Emmylou Harris, Tim McGraw, Ricky Skaggs, Marty Stuart and The Grateful Dead.
Though her roots are in Bluegrass and Country, her musical styles also include Blues and Gospel.
Critics have compared her to a young Janis Joplin and Dolly Parton.
Rolling Stone named her among “10 New Country Artists You Need to Know.”
In 2018, EmiSunshine made her motion picture debut in the Grammy-nominated Elvis Presley documentary film “The King” alongside Rosanne Cash, Emmylou Harris, Ashton Kutcher, Alec Baldwin and other stars.
Emi wrote three songs for the movie, which she performed while riding in the backseat of Elvis’ Rolls Royce.
She also performed at the movie’s premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival. Her YouTube videos have garnered over 16 million views.
A native of East Tennessee, EmiSunshine hails from a family of musicians, with a touring band comprised of her father, Randall Hamilton; her brother, John Hamilton; and Uncle Bobby Hill.
As a young girl, she started writing songs with her mother, Alisha Hamilton, and is now co-writing with established songwriters in Nashville.
She is currently working on a soon-to-be-released album with help from multi-award-winning record producer Tony Brown.
EmiSunshine’s music is available through iTunes, Amazon and other digital outlets.
For more information, visit www.TheEmiSunshine.com.
EmiSunshine will perform Friday at Ignition Music Garage, 120 E. Washington St., Goshen, at 7:30 p.m. (Doors open at 7 p.m.).
Tickets are $14 GEN | $20 Reserved Seats and can be reserved at https://ignitionmusic.net/tickets?emisunshine or by calling 574-971-8282
