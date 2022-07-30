Elkhart Symphony unveils 75th anniversary lineup

ELKHART — The Elkhart County Symphony celebrates 75 years of making music with a season featuring collaborations with community artists, a concert of selections from the symphony’s first-ever public performance, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9.
Season tickets for the upcoming 2022-23 Diamond Jubilee concerts go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Packages for the five-performance season range from $40 for students to $120 for mezzanine seating, with the discounted pricing that offers five tickets for the price of four at every level. Individual concert tickets go on sale on Aug. 15. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling The Lerner Theatre box office at 574-293-4469.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.