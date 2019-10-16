Elkhart Rotary presents Life Safety Award

Elkhart Rotary Club has presented Ben Decker with its Rotary Life Safety Award for coming to the rescue of a woman who was choking Aug. 25 at the club’s annual Taste of the Garden event at Wellfield Botanic Garden. Club members said Diane Grotrian was enjoying lunch at the event when she began to choke on a piece of food. Unable to self-administer the Heimlich maneuver, Grotrian fell to the ground. Decker knelt down, propped up the choking woman and successfully administered the Heimlich maneuver allowing her to breathe again. Shown in the photo, from left, are Tom Shoff, Grotrian and Decker.

 Photo provided

