Elkhart Rotarians sew dresses for Guatemalan girls

ELKHART — Members of the Elkhart Rotary Club are sewing dresses for girls in Guatemala.
Susan Ginther, who leads the local effort, said the girls need dresses to be able to go to school.
“So hopefully these 30 dresses that we’re going to work on to send down there will impact 30 little girls and let them know somebody in the world is thinking about them,” Ginther said.
Going to school is vitally important, Ginther said, but there are many obstacles for the girls in the village.
“They’re in a tiny village in the mountains where it’s only accessible by footpaths and motorcycle and bicycles. And their only ticket out, so to speak, is learning,” she said.
Ginther, at the Monday meeting of the Elkhart Rotary Club, encouraged people to join the effort, which is not only a good way to help children but also make new friends.
“There’ve been a lot of ladies that have joined this club that don’t really know each other,” she said. “This, for our club, will be a social event as well as a charity event.”
Rotarians who want to join are invited to Presentation Products from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. Ginther said it takes about three hours to make one dress, and that kits will be prepared to make it easier.
“And it doesn’t have to be only ladies. It can be gentlemen, too,” Ginther said.
She is asking Rotarians who can’t make it or can’t sew to either contribute money to help pay for shipping or donate clothes or school supplies.
