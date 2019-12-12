Elkhart police swear in new chaplain

ELKHART — A new chaplain has been selected for the Elkhart Police Department.
Mike Davis, of Granger, was sworn in to the department’s Chaplaincy Corps on Tuesday. Davis joins six other department chaplains.
The Chaplaincy Corps service includes notifying family members of deaths and responding to critical incidents for the department. The Chaplaincy Corp helps facilitate the department’s psychological resiliency efforts, supporting officers and their families as they face the unique challenges of the profession.
Chaplains also work as a liaison between the department and the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.