ELKHART — The Elkhart Police Department is hosting another semester of its Citizens Police Academy as part of an ongoing effort to offer insight about how police officers and various city departments perform their duties pertaining to law enforcement.
The Citizens Police Academy is a 10-week program where citizens attend 2½-hour classes, one night each week. The classes are instructed by Elkhart Police Department personnel who have developed the curriculum, which includes narcotics investigations, special response team, canine, defensive tactics, professional standards, crime scene investigations and the Emergency 911 Communications Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.