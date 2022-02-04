Mark Baer, originally from Elkhart, will be a contestant Tuesday on “Wheel of Fortune.”
Baer, a software engineer who enjoys fly fishing, visiting wine country and barbecuing, lives in Southern California with his wife of 30 years. His parents and sister still live in Elkhart.
Promotional material for the show said Baer has been a Wheel Watcher for decades and finally decided to apply to be a contestant last year by uploading a video submission to WheelofFortune.com before being invited to participate in a virtual audition.
Going into taping, Baer described his episode as “surreal.” He said he hopes to spend more time in wine country and start building a small ranch or vineyard in the area with his winnings.
“Wheel of Fortune” airs weeknights on WSBT Channel 22 at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.