ELKHART — Elkhart Public Library’s 2020 summer reading challenge begins Friday and includes a new online participation method.
With the theme Destination Imagination, the 2020 summer reading challenge presented by Welch Packaging, has a grand prize trip to Universal Studios Orlando available, as well as other prizes including a hoverboard, LEGO sets, a SkyZone gift card and more. The challenge begins Friday, May 15, and runs through Monday, July 20.
