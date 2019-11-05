Elkhart JROTC finishes third in state finals

ELKHART — Elkhart High School’s Air Force Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps Raider team recently earned a Top 3 finish at state competition, according to Elkhart Community Schools.
Nearly 200 Indiana high school students from JROTC units around the state competed in the State Raider Championship at Camp Atterbury Army National Guard Base in Indiana.
The Raider Championship tested cadets’ strength, stamina and teamwork abilities, the release said. The five events at the competition included a physical team test, rope bridge, cross-country rescue, gauntlet obstacle course and 1.5-mile team run.
Out of 20 registered teams, the raider team finished third in the state.
“At the end of the competition it became clear that the Elkhart team had arrived as dominant force to be reckoned with at the state level,” said retired Maj. J.G. Dorman, one of the Elkhart instructors. “This is only our third year competing in Raider competitions. We always seemed to do well but never quite make it to the elite level. That all changed this weekend.
“We are now challenging perennial national contenders from Marion and Hobart high schools. The cadets wanted to make the move to the elite level and they put in the work to make it happen. I couldn’t be prouder of their efforts, superior teamwork, and commitment to excellence.”
The Raider Team is a mixed-gender team comprised of Air Force JROTC cadets from Elkhart Memorial and Elkhart Central, competing together as Elkhart High School.
This year’s state championship team consists of: Hannah Goldsborough (team captain), Brian Callejas (team captain), Brisa Caceras, Kahlene Graber, Nathan Foster, Tyler Guzman, Alayna Hagan, Brayden Hines, Reese Morehead, Daniel Robinson, and John Whitmer. Along with Dorman, the Elkhart High School Raider Team is led by retired U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Yoketha Sims and retired U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Scott Rutledge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.