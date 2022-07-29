ELKHART — The Elkhart Farmers Market will host a Kids Day this weekend beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The market takes place each week at Kardzhali Park, located next to NIBCO Water and Ice Park in downtown Elkhart, from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday mornings. The market is held rain or shine and continues through the end of September.
