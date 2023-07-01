Elkhart Education Foundation opens supply store

ELKHART — The Elkhart Education Foundation opened its Schoolhouse Supply Store on Thursday with support from Meijer.
“The School Supply store allows us to directly impact students’ learning,” said Rose Goyette, Supply Store manager. “Students who don’t have access to the supplies they need often struggle to keep up with their peers. By having this resource for teachers, it allows those students to learn without worry.”
