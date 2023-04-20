Elkhart Education Foundation announces Golf Classic

ELKHART — The Elkhart Education Foundation has announced that registration for the ninth annual Golf Classic, presented by Forest River, is open. Any foursome can secure a spot to play on a members-only course.
“The funds raised will help provide exceptional educational experiences for students in the Elkhart Community Schools. Your support positively impacts the learning that happens in our community” said Charmaine Torma, executive director of Elkhart Education Foundation.
Elkhart Education Foundation works to ensure all of Elkhart Community Schools have the resources they need to succeed. EEF strives to solve the challenges that prevent students from learning and thriving.
The Awards Ceremony sponsored by Kem Krest will take place immediately after play ends. Prizes will be awarded for the winning team, as well as for each of the contests.
The event will be held on Monday, May 9, at Elcona Country Club. Check-in and lunch start at 11 a.m with golf starting at noon.
Each registration includes a full round of 18 holes at Elcona Country Club, use of a golf cart and access to the putting green, lunch, beverages, and an awards reception. Registration fees for the foursome are $500.
Elcona Country Club's course was designed by legendary golf architect William Diddle and renovated by Arthur Hills. For 60 years, the course has challenged golfers on its well- maintained greens and natural surroundings. It has hosted many state tournaments and is considered a jewel of the Michiana golf scene.
Register now to secure your spot at: https://elkharteducationfoundation.networkforgood.com/events/56093-2023-eef-golf-classic
Not interested in golf, but still want to support EEF? Sponsorships are available: info@elkhartedfoundation.org. Organizers are also looking for volunteers on the day of the event. Sign up at https://tinyurl.com/EEFGolfClassic.
