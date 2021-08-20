The Elkhart County Symphony, under new music director Soo Han, has announced its 2021-22 concert schedule for “Season of Celebrations and New Journeys!”
The season begins with “Celebrations,” a pops concert in the Wellfield Botanic Gardens at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 12, featuring guest soloist Brian Major, baritone and the full symphony outdoors in the big tent.
