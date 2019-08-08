Elkhart County Symphony announces 2019-2020 Season

ELKHART — The Elkhart County symphony announces its upcoming 2019-2020 season of five full-orchestra concerts. The series is named “Out of This World,” matching the music and multimedia theme of the season’s final performance.
Pops Concert
Movie buffs won’t want to miss the season opener: a Pops Concert at Elkhart’s Wellfield Botanic Gardens at 4 p.m. Sept. 8, 2019.
This showcase will feature music from “Wonder Woman” and the “Harry Potter,” “Star Wars,” and James Bond film series, along with a mix of light classics often heard in movies, including Copland’s “Fanfare for the Common Man” and Bizet’s “Carmen Suite No. 1.”
The venue will open at 2:30 p.m. so concert-goers of all ages can enjoy the beautiful gardens prior to the show, and also perhaps try out a musical instrument at the instrument “petting zoo.”
Food anddrinks will be available for purchase.
‘All in the ‘Family’
The second performance, scheduled in downtown Elkhart’s Lerner Theatre at 4 p.m. Nov. 3, 2019, is truly a family affair.
Titled “Your Family, Our Family,” the music highlights the human family and also includes a musical introduction to instrument “families” as part of Benjamin Britten’s “Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra.” That piece will be performed with a narrator describing instruments within the orchestra.
The concert will also include a performance of “de Trois” by American contemporary composer Libby Larsen. The piece was commissioned by the Fox Valley Symphony of Wisconsin for director Brian Groner, with three movements describing Groner and his family. Other concert pieces will be Jose Pablo Moncayo’s “Huapango” - Mexico’s most performed piece of classical music - and Schubert’s “Unfinished Symphony.”
Additionally, there will be an instrument “petting zoo” set up in the lobby before the concert for people of all ages to try out musical instruments.
Time to celebrate!
This area’s talented young musicians will be the focus of the season’s third concert, “Celebrating Music in Our Schools.” This concert is scheduled for January 26, 2020, at 4 p.m. in the Lerner Theatre and will feature the Elkhart Central High School Symphony Orchestra, directed by Kyle Weirich.
The concert will also feature Wen Lei Gu, a talented violin soloist from Lawrence University in Appleton, Wis. Music performed will include Sibelius’ “Violin Concerto in D Minor” and “Karelia Suite” and Brahms’ “Hungarian Dances No. 5 and 6” (performed with the ECHS orchestra) and “Academic Festival Overture.”
‘The Three B’s’
The three composers featured in the symphony’s fourth performance have two things in common: musical greatness and the second letter of the alphabet. Scheduled for March 15, 2020, at 4 p.m. in the Lerner Theatre, the concert will feature the music of “The Three B’s” Bach, Beethoven, and Brahms.
The guest soloist will be Elkhart native Nicholas Roth on piano. Roth is a graduate of Elkhart Central High School, Michigan State University, and Indiana University. He is a professor of piano at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, and has appeared as a soloist with the St. Louis Symphony and the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.
Music that will be performed during the concert will include Brahms’ “Piano Concerto No. 2,” Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 2,” and Bach’s “Sheep May Safely Graze” (arr. Stokowski).
‘Out of This World’
The final concert of the upcoming season, scheduled for May 16, 2020, at 7:30 p.m. in The Lerner Theatre, promises to be “Out of This World.”
The musical showcase will feature Gustav Holst’s “The Planets” with video and still photography synched to the music as the composition is played by the symphony. The video was produced by Emmy-nominated astronomer Dr. Jose Francisco Salgado, who will be present at the performance.
The concert will also include John Williams’ “Music from ‘Star Wars’” and Strauss’ introduction to “Also Sprach Zarathustra,” the latter featured in the film “2001: A Space Odyssey.”
Season subscription tickets are on sale now and are available at reduced pricing until September 7, 2019. Season tickets provide a great value, offering a savings of more than 20 percent off the price of individually purchased tickets.
Order tickets online at www.thelerner.com.
