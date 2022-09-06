BRISTOL — The Woman’s Relief Corps, one of the three ladies’ organizations that make up the Allied Orders of the Grand Army of the Republic, will be the subject of the Elkhart County Genealogical Society’s September meeting.
Penny Bucks, president of the Oscar and Mollie Mott Corps 1, and Elizabeth Thurston, national junior vice president of the WRC, will present the history of the Women’s Relief Corps, telling the stories of the historic, famous and everyday women who came together to support the United States, soldiers and nurses after the Civil War ended.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.