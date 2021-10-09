Elkhart County Extension Homemaker cookbooks on sale

GOSHEN — The Elkhart County Extension Homemakers have created a cookbook that features 17 years of award-winning recipes, available to the public, for purchase.
The cookbook features recipes that have won at the Elkhart County 4-H Fair in Open Class Judging. The categories in the cookbook include: President’s Baked Item, Dairy Delicious, Fruits and Vegetables, Grilling, Breads and Quick Breads, Cakes and Pies, Cookies and Candy, and a This and That category.
