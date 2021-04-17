GOSHEN — Elkhart County 4-H’ers are selling geranium plants, with all sales used to support the local 4-H program.
The plants are available in red, pink and white and cost $1.50 each. They have been started from seed and will be in 4-inch pots. Members of 4-H are also selling hanging baskets. This year’s basket will be made up of: one Easy Wave Violet Petunia, one Easy Wave Pink Passion Petunia and two Bandana Yellow Lantana. They will be in a 10-inch basket and cost $15 each. These plants should do well in full sun and moderate shade.
