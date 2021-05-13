GOSHEN — The Elkhart County 4-H Fair has announced its 2021 concert lineup, headlined by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee ZZ Top and wrapping up with "America's Got Talent" singer and ventriloquist Darci Lynn.  

ZZ Top will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 24, on the Grandstand Stage.

