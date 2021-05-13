Elkhart County 4-H Fair organizers announced an all-star lineup of concerts. They include ZZ Top (left) on July 24, and (from top) Tracy Byrd with special guest Mark Wills on July 26, Darci Lynne on July 28, and Chris Lane with special guest Morgan Evans on July 27. Tickets go on sale May 28.
Photos provided
GOSHEN — The Elkhart County 4-H Fair has announced its 2021 concert lineup, headlined by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee ZZ Top and wrapping up with "America's Got Talent" singer and ventriloquist Darci Lynn.
ZZ Top will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, July 24, on the Grandstand Stage.
