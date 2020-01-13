Elkhart County 4-H Fair wins awards

The staff and board members of the Elkhart County 4-H Fair recently attended the International Association of Fairs and Expos (IAFE) Annual Convention and the Indiana Association of Fairs (INAF) where the Fair won several awards.
The IAFE annually awards excellence in fair programming through four educational contests: Agriculture, Competitive Exhibits, Communications and Sponsorship. Fair members submit their ideas and programs to be judged by IAFE member representatives and professionals from respective fields.
At the IAFE Convention in San Antonio, Texas, the Fair received First Place for a First Time Sponsorship in the Innovation in Sponsorship competition. The Fair also received First Place Agriculture Individual Photo: Rodeo and Third Place Agriculture Individual Photo: Ag Education.
The international convention occurred Nov. 29 to Dec. 2 and hosted representatives from over 400 fairs and festivals from across the world, including the United States, Canada and Australia.
The 387-booth Trade Show is the largest in the fair industry with a total attendance of over 3,000 individuals.
The Elkhart County 4-H Fair staff and board members also attended the Indiana Association of Fairs Annual Convention in Indianapolis from Jan. 3-5. The fair placed in every category of the Communications Contests. Fair members submit their ideas and programs to be judged by association representatives and industry professionals.
Accolades at the state association contest included First Place Website, First Place Advertisement, First Place Individual Photo. First Place Photo Collage, First Place Scrapbook, Third Place Printed Piece, Fourth Place Collector’s Item and Grand Champion Overall in their division.
“It is an honor for our team to be recognized at the international and state levels for their hard work and dedication to providing quality fun and entertainment for over 200,000 guests,” said Jeremy D’Angelo, marketing and sponsorship coordinator. “This fair is one of the best in the nation and we could not be so successful without the support of the community and the countless hours donated by our team of volunteers.”
The INAF Annual Convention is attended by county fairs and festivals from across Indiana as well as representatives from the Indiana State Fair.
The 2020 Elkhart County 4-H Fair runs July 24 through Aug. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.