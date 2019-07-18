GOSHEN — Several nationally known acts are making their way to the Elkhart County 4-H Fair this year.
Fair week begins Friday, July 19 and continues through July 27, featuring several chart-topping musical artists as performers, according to fair officials.
“We’ve got a really diverse line up this year, and we’re really happy with it,” Trent Hostetler, president elect of the fair, said.
The line up begins Friday night, with the African Children’s Choir fundraising at 1 and 3 p.m. on the Heritage Park Stage and a First Friday special of $5 per entrant to the fairgrounds.
A veteran’s program will follow at 4 p.m.
At 7:30 p.m., the same stage will welcome country artist John King, and the Grandstands will feature YouTube sensations Echosmith. General Admission Track Access is $20.
Saturday night, the Elkhart County 4-H Fair will welcome REO Speedwagon to the grandstands.
The group last performed at the fair in 2011. Reserved track seating is $35.
Sunday’s shows will remain local and religious based, with Clarence Hogan, Maple City Chapel Youth pastor leading a vesper service, and New Paris native Jordan Kirkdorffer, a “The Voice” season 14 contestant from Team Blake, following him.
“He’s pretty thrilled,” Hostetler said of Kirkdorffer’s upcoming performance. “ He was also a 4-H’er so singing on the Grandstands is pretty cool for him.”
Monday night country artist Jake Owen will perform, along with special guest Troy Cartwright.
“Jake Owen is one of the bigger country artists we’ve had here. He’s got like seven or eight number one hits to his name.”
Tuesday night Morgan Wallen will perform with special guest Riley Green on the grandstands.
“We were fortunate that we booked them early on when they were kind of starting out. Our booking agent told us there was a lot of buzz around the two guys. You hear these artists, they have a couple hit songs and then all the sudden their price goes sky high. We had Florida Georgia Line one year, Lady Antebellum, and both those groups were on their way up fast and we got them and by the time they got to the fair they were really big,” Hostetler said.
Wednesday night, a capella group Home Free will perform on the grandstands, rounding out the Concert Series.
All grandstand shows start at 8 p.m. and offer free grandstand seating.
Monday through Wednesday shows also offer reserved track seating at $25.
Non-music shows for the week include Kachunga and the Alligator Show, known as the Bushman of Florida.
“It’s illustrating and educating about alligators,” Inner Grounds Entertainment Coordinator Monica Gould said. “They have everything from a small albino alligator to the big guys.”
Kachunga and the Alligator Show will be at the Family Entertainment Center three times daily, 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
At the Jayco Family Fun Center, the Rhinestone Roper, will perform at 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. daily.
“It’s more of a western cowboy show,” Gould said. “The roper has an amazing horse that does amazing things, all kinds of tricks. He does run tricks and roping tricks, all kinds of stuff.”
At the Hollyhock Entertainment Center, the previously unnamed area south of Building A near the Midway, there will be a live dinosaur program, with large and small beasts at the location at noon, 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. daily. There will also be a fossil dig and other interactive activities.
On Saturday, the fair will celebrate all things princess with a special princess party with all the favorite stars. The party begins at 10 a.m.
For more information or to view a schedule of events, visit 4hfair.org.
2019 CONCERT LINEUP
Friday, July 19: John King // Echosmith
Saturday, July 20: REO Speedwagon
Sunday, July 21: Jordan Kirkdorffer
Monday, July 22: Jake Owen
Tuesday, July 23: Morgan Wallen with guest Riley Green
Wednesday, July 24: Home Free
