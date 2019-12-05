BRISTOL — This holiday season, Elkhart Civic Theatre will be presenting the cautionary tale of Ebenezer Scrooge in “A Christmas Carol,” a “live” radio play adapted by Joe Landry with music by Kevin Connors.
The show is a type of play-within-a-play that takes place in a small-town 1940s radio studio, with radio personalities taking on the roles in A Christmas Carol. True to form, the performances include commercial jingles and audio specialists who create unique sound effects onstage in keeping with the spirit of old-time radio.
Performances will be Dec. 6, 7 and 8 at the Bristol Opera House. The Dec. 6 performance will be interpreted for the deaf and hard of hearing by students in the American Sign Language pro-gram of Goshen College.
Dave Dufour is directing the show, with Demarée Dufour-Noneman assisting. Trish Habegger is vocal director, with Juan-Carlos Alarcon providing music direction for the production.
The cast consists of:
n Jeff Tryka: Scrooge and Santa Claus
n Mark Moyer: Bob Cratchit and others
n Cameron Ponce: Tiny Tim, Undertaker’s Man and others
n Amber Burgess: Mrs. Cratchit, Laundress and others
n Trish Habegger: Sweet Little Girl and others
n Geneele Crump: Ghost of Christmas Past, Charwoman and others
n Bob Walls: Marley and others
n Carl Wiesinger: Ghost of Christmas Present and others
n Marla Miller: Naughty Little Girl and vocals
n Kelsey Crump: Fan, Belle and others
n Dustin Crump: Fred, Young Scrooge and others
n Dean Whitlock: Stage Manager and sound effects
n Carrie Lee: Martha, vocals and sound effects
Lighting design and operation is by Randy Zonker with incidental recordings by Dave Dufour.
Elkhart Civic Theatre’s 2019-20 Mainstage season is underwritten by Laura and Jack B. Smith, Jr., and Gaska Tape. WNIT Public Television is media sponsor for the season.
WHO:
Elkhart Civic Theatre
WHAT:
“A Christmas Carol: A Live Radio Play”
Adapted by Joe Landry with music by Kevin Connors
WHERE:
The Bristol Opera House
210 East Vistula Street (SR 120)
Bristol, IN 46507
WHEN:
Friday and Saturday, Dec. 6 and 7, at 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m.
NOTE: The Dec. 6 performance will be interpreted for the deaf and hard of hearing by students in the American Sign Language program of Goshen College.
TICKETS:
Adult: $21
Seniors (62+): $19
Students (to 18): $12
Purchase tickets online at elkhartcivictheatre.org. or call 574-848-4116, Monday through Friday from 1-5:30 p.m. for reservations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.