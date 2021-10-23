Elkhart Civic Theatre offering stand-up comedy class

BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre’s Michael Cripe Studio is offering a six-week stand-up comedy class for those who want to learn about the art and craft of making audiences laugh, using nothing but a microphone.
The Saturday morning class meets from 8 to 10 a.m. on Jan. 22 and 29, and Feb. 5, 12, 19 and 26. In addition, there will be a performance and competition in front of a live audience at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 12. The winner will appear along with other area comedians in a Summer Stand-up Showcase in June. All classes and performances will take place at the Bristol Opera House.
