BRISTOL — Auditions for Elkhart Civic Theatre’s upcoming Sketch Comedy Show will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Bristol Opera House.
The show is written by members of ECT’s sketch comedy writing group: Greg Sommers, Brad Miller, Sean Shenk, Rachel Raska, Steve Freeto, Cat Kristoff and Dave Dufour. The show is a series of sketches in the style of a Chicago Second City revue show. Performances will be Aug. 19 and 20 at the Bristol Opera House.
