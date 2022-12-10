Brian Thomas (left) as Clarence and Adam Gilbert as George Bailey rehearse a scene in Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play,” opening Dec. 16 at the Bristol Opera House.
Kelsey Crump as Mary and Adam Gilbert as George Bailey rehearse a scene from Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of "It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play," opening Dec. 16 at the Bristol Opera House.
Photo provided / David Dufour
BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre will perform “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play” on Dec. 16, 17 and 18 at the Bristol Opera House.
The play is directed by Dave Dufour, assisted by Demarée Dufour-Noneman, with music direction and accompaniment by Karen Huff and vocal direction by Trish Habegger. The play is adapted by Joe Landry with a musical score by Kevin Connors.
