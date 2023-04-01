BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of the family musical “A Year with Frog and Toad” by Robert and Willie Reale will open April 7 for a two-weekend run at the Bristol Opera House.

The show is directed by Brock Butler, assisted by Erin Joines, with choreography by Jackiejo Brewers and vocal direction by Mary Norwood.

