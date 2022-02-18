BRISTOL — The Ken Ludwig comedy-thriller “The Game’s Afoot” opens Feb. 25 for a two-weekend run at Elkhart Civic Theatre’s Bristol Opera House.
Recent Comments
-
Revolution 1776 said:
I doubt the accused's story is legit
-
davedufour said:So was the motive robbery? They "had problems" with the killer previously -- like what kind of problems? Leaves questions in my mind. I guess …
