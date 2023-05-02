From left, Clairee (Sharon Weissman), Ouiser (Stacey Nickel), Shelby (Kristen Kinder), M’Lynn (Janis Logsdon), Truvy (Stephanie Yoder) and Annelle (Leah Tipton) rehearse a scene from Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of “Steel Magnolias,” opening May 12 for a two-weekend run at the Bristol Opera House.
From left, Annelle (Leah Tipton) Clairee (Sharon Weissman), Truvy (Stephanie Yoder) and Ouiser (Stacey Nickel) share a moment in Truvy’s Beauty Salon in a scene from Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of “Steel Magnolias,” opening May 12 for a two-weekend run at the Bristol Opera House.
From left, Clairee (Sharon Weissman), Ouiser (Stacey Nickel), Shelby (Kristen Kinder), M’Lynn (Janis Logsdon), Truvy (Stephanie Yoder) and Annelle (Leah Tipton) rehearse a scene from Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of “Steel Magnolias,” opening May 12 for a two-weekend run at the Bristol Opera House.
Photo provided
From left, Annelle (Leah Tipton) Clairee (Sharon Weissman), Truvy (Stephanie Yoder) and Ouiser (Stacey Nickel) share a moment in Truvy’s Beauty Salon in a scene from Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of “Steel Magnolias,” opening May 12 for a two-weekend run at the Bristol Opera House.
BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre will present the classic comedy-drama “Steel Magnolias” on two weekends in May at the Bristol Opera House.
“Steel Magnolias” is directed by Tim Yoder, assisted by Bridgette Faulkner, with set design and construction by Brock Butler and Demarée Dufour-Noneman, lighting design by Katie Helton and sound design by Garry Cobbum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.