BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre opens a two-weekend run of “Red White and Tuna” beginning May 14 at the Bristol Opera House.
The two-person comedy is directed by Karen Johnston, assisted by Elise Davis. The cast of consists of Brad Mazick and Preston Reddell, plus a backstage crew responsible for helping with the quick costume changes required for this fast-paced production. Lights were designed by Randy Zonker with sound design by Garry Cobbum.
