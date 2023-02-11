Elkhart Civic opens 'Murder on the Orient Express'

Hercule Poirot (Jeff Tryka, left) presents the murder weapon to the passengers in Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” adapted by Ken Ludwig. From left: Ratchett (Brian Kozlowski, on couch), Mary Debenham (Leah Tipton, seated on floor), Countess Andrenyi (Annette Kaczanowski, kneeling) and Col. Arbuthnot (Dan Cotton). In back: Princess Dragomiroff (Elise Davis), Mrs. Helen Hubbard (Susan South), Head Waiter (Collin Szymanski), Monsieur Bouc (Keith Sarber), Hector MacQueen (Patrick Farran), Greta Ohlsson (Demarée Dufour-Noneman) and Michel (Carl Wiesinger). The show opens Feb. 24 for a two-weekend run at the Bristol Opera House.

 Photo provided / Elkhart Civic Theatre

BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre brings Ken Ludwig’s adaption of Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express” to the Bristol Opera House stage for two weekends, Feb. 24-26 and March 3-5.

The show is directed by John Shoup assisted by Rick Fields.

