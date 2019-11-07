BRISTOL — A mother, a daughter, three possible dads “and an unforgettable trip down the aisle” make up Elkhart Civic Theatre’s upcoming production of “Mamma Mia!” at historic Bristol Opera House.
The 1999 musical, made into the romantic comedy film in 2008, is told through the music of pop group ABBA. This is the story:
On a small Greek island, Sophie dreams of a perfect wedding – one that includes her father giving her away. The problem? Sophie doesn’t know who he is. Her mother, Donna, the former lead singer of the 1970s pop group “Donna and the Dynamos,” refuses to talk about the past, so Sophie decides to take matters into her own hands. Sneaking a peek in her mother’s old diaries, she discovers three possible fathers: Sam, Bill and Harry. She secretly invites all three to the wedding, convinced that she’ll know her father when she sees him. But when all three turn up, it may not be as clear as she thought.
“Mamma Mia!” is directed by Brock Butler with Amberly Nichols assistant directing. Choreography is by Jackiejo Brewers and vocal direction by Katie Peat.
The cast includes Lauren Hodges as Donna Sheridan, Mimi Bell as Sophie Sheridan, Stephanie Yoder as Tanya Cresham Leigh, Dolly Stephenson as Rosie Mulligan, Mike Nichols as Sam Carmichael, Corey Atwell as Harry Bright, Keith Sarber as Bill Austin, Jacob DeLong as Sky, Jarynn Sampson as Ali, Reagan Stephenson as Lisa, Preston Reddell as Pepper, Cristian Marquez as Eddie and Lawrence Smith as Father Alexandrios.
The ensemble includes Cortney Ebert, Libby Eichorn, Sophie Hertel, Heidi Hodges, Bianca Orué, Karen Payton and Zach Wilkeson
“Mamma Mia!” continues through Nov. 16. Tickets are on sale at elkhartcivictheatre.org or by calling 574-848-4116 on weekday afternoons. They are also available at the door prior to each performance, if the performance is not sold out.
Elkhart Civic Theatre’s 2019-20 Mainstage season is underwritten by Laura and Jack B. Smith Jr. and Gaska Tape. WNIT Public Television is media sponsor for the season.
IF YOU GO
WHAT: Elkhart Civic Theatre’s production of the musical “Mamma Mia!” (PG-13)
WHERE: Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula Street (S.R. 120)
WHEN: Remaining dates are Nov. 8, 9, 15, 16 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 10 at 3 p.m.
TICKETS: $21 for adults, $19 for students and seniors 62 and older; available at elkhartcivictheatre.org/tickets or by calling 574-848-4116 from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tickets will also be available at the door unless the performance is sold out.
