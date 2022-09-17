OSCEOLA — Elkhart Civic Theatre’s Michael Cripe Studio is offering a six-week stand-up comedy class for those who want to learn about the art and craft of making audiences laugh, using nothing but a microphone.
The Saturday morning class meets from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 15, 22 and 29, and Nov. 5, 12 and 19. In addition, there will be a class performance and competition in front of a live audience on at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, with an encore performance at 6 p.m. Dec. 4. The winner of this competition will appear along with other area comedians in later standup showcase to be announced. All classes will be held at the former Pleasant Valley Church of Christ Building, 10961 Edison Road, Osceola, while performances will take place at the Bristol Opera House, 210 E. Vistula St. (S.R. 120), Bristol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.