CANON AFB, N.M. — Elkhart Central Graduate LaToria House is climbing to new heights in the U.S. Air Force.
The 2015 Elkhart Central graduate has won Professional Airman of the Quarter for two consecutive quarters. This feat is rarely accomplished in the Air Force. The senior airman beat out a field of highly skilled professionals in the 318th Special Operations Squadron at Canon Air Force Base in New Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.